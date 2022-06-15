Skip to main content

In-State Talent Vic Burley Makes College Decision

2023 defensive lineman Vic Burley makes his college decision.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Warren Robins (Ga.) Defensive lineman Victor Burely is one of the top recruits in the 2023 class, regardless of position. The 6'5", 275lbs prospect holds double-digit offers and is being pursued by the nation's premier programs.

He made his college decisions today, choosing the Clemson Tigers over the likes of the instate Georgia Bulldogs and the Michigan State Spartans. 

This decision comes just a week after Burley canceled his official visit to Georgia. 

A byproduct of Warner Robins High School, this is what SI All American analyst Brooks Austin had to say or Burley when he visited him this spring:  

Malik Herring was one of my favorite evaluations at Georgia I've had. A 6'4, 270-pound defensive end that plays the game with selflessness, instincts, and a certain engaged joy that few have. Those were the exact same vibes I received watching Victor Burley practice on Tuesday. He's undoubtedly a monster on the high school level. He's undoubtedly got an insanely high ceiling as a prospect.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Though if I'm being honest, the most appetizing thing about Victor Burley is the floor. This dude, at his absolute bottom, will be a two-year starter and staple of your program. Sign this kid tomorrow. Period. 

You Might Also Like:

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.

4E158274-A58A-4904-AA72-C3D2FD195294
Recruiting

Auburn Working to Flip a Current Georgia 2023 Commit

By Harrison Reno5 hours ago
7879B479-94DA-4100-9586-8BAAB1FEE783
News

Jamaal Jarrett has a "Big Announcement Coming Soon," What Could it Be?

By Harrison Reno21 hours ago
211015_AJW_FB_UK_FINEBAUM_0142-X4
News

Finebaum: "The coach closest to Nick Saban in college football is Kirby Smart.”

By Harrison Reno23 hours ago
7879B479-94DA-4100-9586-8BAAB1FEE783
Recruiting

Georgia Pulls Out the Big Stops for Big Jamaal "Jah" Jarrett

By Harrison RenoJun 14, 2022
220111_AJW_FB_NCG_03380-X4
News

Where Does Georgia Rank Among CFB's Most Successful Programs?

By Harrison RenoJun 13, 2022
3935309F-A743-4FAF-AF6C-2383A1C7CF37
News

Georgia's Latest Commit Immediately Calls for Arch and Others to Join

By Harrison RenoJun 13, 2022
B0CC8337-33F5-4360-AC04-C4DAFE08B5F1
Recruiting

JUST IN: Georgia Flips MONSTER Offensive Lineman from Penn State

By Harrison RenoJun 13, 2022
USATSI_16783737
News

Latest on Arch - Recap on Visit to Bama, Why it's Still a Two-Team Race, With a New Darkhorse

By SI StaffJun 13, 2022