Warren Robins (Ga.) Defensive lineman Victor Burely is one of the top recruits in the 2023 class, regardless of position. The 6'5", 275lbs prospect holds double-digit offers and is being pursued by the nation's premier programs.

He made his college decisions today, choosing the Clemson Tigers over the likes of the instate Georgia Bulldogs and the Michigan State Spartans.

This decision comes just a week after Burley canceled his official visit to Georgia.

A byproduct of Warner Robins High School, this is what SI All American analyst Brooks Austin had to say or Burley when he visited him this spring:

Malik Herring was one of my favorite evaluations at Georgia I've had. A 6'4, 270-pound defensive end that plays the game with selflessness, instincts, and a certain engaged joy that few have. Those were the exact same vibes I received watching Victor Burley practice on Tuesday. He's undoubtedly a monster on the high school level. He's undoubtedly got an insanely high ceiling as a prospect.

Though if I'm being honest, the most appetizing thing about Victor Burley is the floor. This dude, at his absolute bottom, will be a two-year starter and staple of your program. Sign this kid tomorrow. Period.

