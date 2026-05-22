How Georgia Football Could Re-introduce the Fullback Position During the 2026 Season

How the Georgia Bulldogs could create the re-emergence of a bygone position in college football during the 2026 season.

The sport of college football has undergone some drastic off-field changes over the years that have shifted the foundation of the sport as a whole. But for all the off field changes, there have also been a handful of changes to take place on the field.

New offensive and defensive concepts have shifted the way a roster is constructed and have created the birth of some hybrid style positions. It has also led to the extinction of some other positions such as the fullback.

The majority of college and NFL rosters no longer utilize the fullback position, as programs rarely feature two backs on the field at the same time nowadays. That said, there is a possibility the Georgia Bulldogs could create a small re-emergence of the position during the 2026 season.

How the Georgia Bulldogs Can Bring Back the Fullback Position

Dec 6, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs tight end Lawson Luckie (7) celebrates after a touchdown during the third quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the 2025 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

In its heyday, the main job of the fullback was to line up in the backfield and act as a lead blocker for a running back, while also occasionally receiving carries of their own. On certain instances, fullbacks were even featured in the passing game.

Blocking in the run game, receiving passes, and occasionally getting hand-offs is a trait that nowadays is most associated with tight ends. And if you haven't heard, Georgia has plenty of them. The Dawgs are expected to feature around five players at the position this season, all with unique traits and sizes that can present nightmares for defensive coordinators.

Combining the surplus that Georgia has at the position, with the fact that Kirby Smart and his staff have always placed an emphasis on running the football, it is not a far-fetched theory that Georgia will feature some offensive formations where a tight end lines up at fullback.

To further cement this hypothesis, tight end Ethan Barbour was featured in heavy formations as the team's fullback multiple times during the 2025 season. Barbour, along with numerous other tight ends this season is expected to have a massive impact on Georgia's offense.

While the days of Quayvon Hicks or Christian Payne may not be returning to Athens this season, Georgia's adaptability with its tight ends could see a somewhat re-emergence of a fullback style position for the Bulldogs, and the Dawgs could once again revolutionize the way the sport is played.