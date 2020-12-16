Xavian Sorey Commits and Signs with Georgia

Headed into early national signing day on Wednesday, Xavian Sorey was the top-ranked uncommitted linebacker prospect in the class of 2021 according to SI All-American.

Sorey is the nation's No. 17 overall prospect on the SI99 and is the No. 2 overall linebacker prospect in the class, and he's coming to Georgia.

Sorey announced Wednesday that he would be taking his talents to the classic city. Sorey's letter of intent makes him the third inside linebacker prospect in the class of 2021 for Georgia. Sorey, Smael Mondon, and Jamon-Dumas Johnson are all SI99 members and they will all be in Athens wearing red and black extremely soon.

Sorey chose Georgia over Alabama and Florida.

Here's what SI All-American's staff had to say about Sorey:

SI All-American

Prospect: Xavian Sorey

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-3, 210 pounds

Position: Linebacker, Running Back

School: Graceville (Fla.)

Projected Position: Linebacker

Frame: Tall, fairly well-proportioned build with length. Muscular but has the potential to fill out with more muscle mass depending on college position.

Athleticism: Do-it-all prospect on the football field, both sides of the ball, with very good athletic samples on the basketball court as well. Bouncy athlete who can flash above the rim on the hardwood. Flashes in football at running back, linebacker and defensive back with gaudy plays at each spot. Runs relatively well but profiles quicker than fast.

Instincts: Smart, aware prospect on either side of the ball. Shows some baiting traits in pass coverage along with ball-hawking style when the ball is in the air. With the ball in his hands, runs like a freight train with more agility in the open field than his build would suggest. Very strong at the point of contact on either side of the football. Great vision allows for impact plays in close quarters and lateral ability works well as a runner or on defense in disengaging from blockers.

Polish: Three-down defender tracks the football well in space or on the edge with leverage and closing speed. Raw as a pass-rusher but disciplined within responsibility versus the run. Adequate patience before attacking. Strong ball skills and hands to haul in the football away from his body.

Bottom Line: Sorey physically looks like a young college football player right now and his game is in an even better position. Few can profile like an instant impact prospect on either side of the ball but he has the tools to play running back or like a hybrid defender at a high level. Sorey is comfortable all over the field but his ability to play all three downs on defense as an edge or elite underneath coverage defender makes a hybrid role perhaps his best bet on Saturdays and likely Sundays down the line.