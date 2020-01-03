BulldogMaven
Zach Evans Talks Recruitment Following UA All-American Game

Brooks Austin

Zach Evans spoke to the media following the Under Armour All-American game today after delaying his commitment announcement yet again. 

Evans was set to make his announcement today during the national broadcast and instead, he did an interview on the sideline alongside NFL Legend, Deion Sanders. 

He was asked where he was at in his recruitment process and Evans said: 

"I want to first apologize to all of my college coaches and apologize for the things they are hearing. I am really a good kid." 

It's also been reported that Evans has likely already sent his Letter of Intent into his preferred school. Though, when asked if he has indeed sent off his LOI after the All-American game tonight, Evans told the media: 

"Not yet."

Media members then repeated the questions, Evans responded: "They won't let me answer that." 

Then he was asked why he didn't commit today during the broadcast, Evans responded: 

"Nah it's just everything that's going on with the schools and stuff. Coaching staffs leaving." 

Then he was asked if he was talking to multiple schools he said that he was only talking to one, but can't reveal who that school was and he didn't know that he wasn't going to make his announcement until last night. 

Zach Evans did say however that he reached out to the Georgia staff to congratulate them on their win over the Baylor Bears in the Sugar Bowl last night. This is rather important because under NCAA recruiting regulations schools are only allowed to talk to the 2020 recruits in which they've received LOIs from at this point. As we are in a dead period. 

If he has indeed signed an LOI, he is only allowed to speak to that specific school. 

Courtesy John Garcia Jr. of SI's All-American 

