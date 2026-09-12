Sights and Sounds from the Georgia Football's White-Out vs. Western Kentucky

The Georgia Bulldogs are back in Sanford Stadium this week for the second-straight game. This time, the Dawgs are taking on Western Kentucky.

Today, Georgia football is making some history. The Dawgs trotted out onto the field in all-white uniforms. No silver britches, no red helmet and no red jersey. Georgia has never done this before, especially at home. The Bulldogs haven’t deviated from their traditional home and away uniforms since the 2020 season.

Kirby Smart teased this possibility during spring practice, and now the uniforms you may have seen in UGA recruiting photoshoots have finally made their way onto the field.

Last week, Georgia dismantled Tennessee State 63-3. It was 28-0 at the end of the first quarter. Georgia got off to a really hot start, scoring on all five of its drives with Gunner Stockton on the field. Georgia again got off to a hot start against the Hilltoppers. The Dawgs went up 21-0 in less than eight minutes of action.

It was around 97 degrees during Georgia’s season-opener. It was one of the hottest games the Georgia Bulldogs have ever been a part of. You would start sweating by just standing on the field for a few minutes.

Today, there is an overcast and the temperature is in the low 80s. It is still pretty humid, but the weather is not near as harsh.

I’d say the fans passed the assignment. pic.twitter.com/Ya67BUHdpt — Ryan Kerley (@RyanCKerley) September 12, 2026

There was a big fear of storms, and the game is not over yet, but it certainly deterred some of the crowd. Georgia’s historic north campus is typically packed with tailgaters and cookouts, but it was pretty bare.

Fans started trickling into the stadium close to kickoff. Even with that, the Bulldog faithful took the assignment to heart and wore white for the most part. From the student section to the top of the stadium, you can find white pretty much everywhere except for the small pocket of Western Kentucky fans by the open end zone.

That’s one way to get to the game pic.twitter.com/zLlZQcqAc7 — Ryan Kerley (@RyanCKerley) September 12, 2026