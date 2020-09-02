Georgia Depth Chart Projection: Offensive Edition

The questions for Georgia for the 2020 football season are almost exclusively on the offensive side of the football. Whether or not Georgia's defense is going to be great is almost a given at this point, it's more about just how great they will be.

As for the offense, we still don't have an official answer at who's going to be the quarterback, let alone the starting unit across the board. Though the least we can do is project the depth chart from what we know so far through several weeks of camp and one scrimmage.