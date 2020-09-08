What Jackson Meeks' Commitment Means For Georgia's 2021 Recruiting Class

Georgia has come on strong as of late in the 2021 recruiting class. Marlin Dean re-committed to Georgia on September 4th, and Tuesday Jackson Meeks committed to Georgia following an extraordinary start to his senior campaign with Central High school in Phenix City, Alabama.

We here at Dawgs Daily have been under the impression that Georgia would limit their wide receiver commits in the 2021 class to just two considering the limited number of spots they have in this class with the number of transfers they added to the roster that count towards 2021, and the major haul Kirby Smart and his staff pulled in at the wide receiver spot in 2020.