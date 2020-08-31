There were few questions along the defensive side of the football for Georgia headed into the 2020 football season. Though they only lost three starters on a defense from a year ago that was truly historic, they lost a true leader in J.R. Reed.

Reed was a Jim Thorpe Award finalist, started 42 consecutive games for Georgia after transferring from Tulsa, and was constantly in the right place at the right time. Kirby Smart once called him the best decision he's ever made in the transfer market. He won with a level of cerebral instincts and never was one to blow evaluators away with his physical traits.