As Xavian Sorey works back from a foot injury ahead of his senior season debut, even more questions loom on his recruitment.

The Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy standout currently holds a top-five of "Florida, Georgia, 'Bama, LSU, and Auburn," but breaking that group down further just got a bit tougher with the NCAA extending the recruiting dead period through the remainder of 2020. It means no traditional campus or game visits or in-person coaching contact of any kind.