What We Learned After the First Round of the 2024 NFL Draft
With the NFL Draft's 1st round officially behind us, here a some of the major takeaways we have after the first 32 picks.
The NFL Draft’s first round was completed Thursday night and the teams that had the first 32 picks have made their selection. Now that the dust has settled and teams have their players, here are some of the biggest takeaways we have after an eventful first round.
Brock Bowers’ Talent was Extremely Valued
Despite the Raiders seemingly already having a tight end in Michael Mayer, the Raiders could not resist the extreme talent and upside of Brock Bowers. Throughout the draft process, Bowers was listed as arguably the most talented player in this year’s entire draft, but his positional value caused him to slide. His slide would end at the 13th spot however as the Raiders elected to draft the highly talented Georgia Bulldog.
The Quarterback Position was in High Demand
Six quarterbacks in the first 12 picks is an NFL Draft record and shows that many teams felt the urgency of drafting their potential franchise signal caller. Arguably the most surprising decision of the night was the Atlanta Falcons’ decision to select Michael Penix Jr. at the eighth spot despite having just signed Kirk Cousins in the offseason.
There Will Likely be A lot of Defensive Players and Wide Receivers Taken in the Second Round
The first round of the 2024 NFL Draft saw an abundance of quarterbacks and offensive linemen taken. This left a handful of extremely gifted defensive players and wide receivers still on the board for round two. Look for the next 32 picks to feature a bigger influx of defensive players and pass catchers.
