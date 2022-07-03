2023 Left-Hander Jackson Sobel Commits to Georgia Tech Baseball

With the College World Series wrapping up and Ole Miss taking home the title, college baseball programs will now turn their attention to finding prospects for the future.

Georgia Tech Baseball's number one problem last year was obvious and it was the pitching staff. Though there were individual performances that stand out from the 2022 season, it was a dreadful year overall for the Yellow Jackets pitchers as a unit.

To help fix that issue for the future, Georgia Tech needed to find talented prospects at the high school level. Head coach Danny Hall picked up a commitment from left-hander Jackson Sobel this week and that could prove to be a huge addition.

Sobel was a former College of Charleston commit and this is a nice addition to the Yellow Jackets' pitching room for 2023. He played at Oceanside Collegiate Academy in Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, and is not going to have to go far for his new home.

Sobel is still progressing as a pitcher and throws well for someone his age, evidenced by being in the 95th percentile of fastball throwers in 2023.

There could be more prospects committing to Georgia Tech in either 2023 or 2024 so it is worth monitoring to see who Hall and the rest of the coaching staff bring in.

