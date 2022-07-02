Georgia Tech Football: RJ Adams Transfer Profile

The University of Kentucky is known for having an eye for offensive line talent and being able to develop it at a high level. Georgia Tech Football is hoping that a former Wildcat can step in and take their offensive line to the next level.

Adams played at Woodbridge High School in Virginia and was a three-star recruit that was originally committed to Penn State. Adams flipped his commitment and decided to sign with the Wildcats instead and it was a big recruiting victory for head coach Mark Stoops.

Adams provided good depth for Kentucky as an interior offensive lineman, but he was never able to see the field or start any games for Kentucky. He decided to hit the portal in late April and it did not take long for him to make his decision.

Georgia Tech was in need of capable starters at all positions along the offensive line and it was a good thing that they went after Adams. He is a powerful blocker with size at 6-3 330 LBS and can play all positions along the interior. Whether it is at either guard spot or at center, Adams is going to play a key role for the Yellow Jackets this season.

I think that Adams will be a starter for Georgia Tech this season. He has the right amount of talent and upside that the Yellow Jackets need up front this season and he is one of the transfers that could make the biggest impact this season.

