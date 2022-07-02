Georgia Tech Football: Ranking the Offensive Lines in the ACC Coastal

How does the Yellow Jackets offensive line stack up with the rest of the divison?

As a whole, the ACC was not a strong conference for offensive lines last season. Some of the top teams in the conference, like Clemson, were not particularly strong up front. If any team in the ACC Coastal is going to have a shot at winning the ACC title, the offensive line play is going to have to be stronger.

Georgia Tech is hoping that their offensive line play can help elevate the offense. I argued that it is the most important position on the offense this upcoming season and there is potential with this group. A lot is going to hinge on incoming transfers and staying healthy for Georgia Tech's offensive line to reach its potential

There is also quite a bit of turnover for some teams. For example, Virginia is having to replace their entire starting offensive line. Virginia Tech is missing starters as well. It was very hard to rank these teams because of some moving pieces.

Here is where I rank Georgia Tech and the rest of the ACC Coastal offensive lines.

ACC Coastal Offensive Line Rankings

7. Virginia

The easiest team to rank here is Virginia. The Cavaliers lost their entire starting line to the transfer portal and that is going to be tough to overcome, even with a star quarterback like Brennan Armstrong.

Virginia has the potential to have a great passing attack, but the offensive line is going to make it harder to trust the Cavaliers this season.

6. North Carolina

North Carolina had one of the worst offensive lines in the country last year and it was a huge reason that the team had such a disappointing season in 2021.

This unit could have as many as four seniors on it, so experience should not be as big of an issue. For the Tar Heels to have any shot at surprising and challenging for the division title, this unit will have to be better.

5. Duke This is the one position group where the Blue Devils are not going to rank dead last in the division. Fans might not know it, but Duke had an above-average offensive line last season and it is by far the best unit on the offense.

It is quite possible that Duke will rely heavily on their offensive line this season and be a run-first offense. The bad thing about that is star running back Mateo Durant is gone. Still, Duke will have a solid line in 2022.

4. Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech a year ago had a good offensive line in some areas, but bad in others. The running game and short-yardage situations were where Georgia Tech Football shined, but pass blocking was a disaster at times.

The new transfers are hoping to solve some of those issues and Georgia Tech is going to need them too.

3. Virginia Tech

The Hokies had one of the best offensive lines in the ACC last season, but they are going to have to replace some key starters in Brent Pry's first season.

Back for the Hokies are Parker Clements, Kaden Moore, and Silas Dzsnsi and they form a nice trio for the Virginia Tech offense. There is a ton of uncertainty up front in the other two spots, but don't expect a big dropoff from last year for Virginia Tech.

2. Miami

Miami has the potential to take a big step forward on their offensive line with new head coach Mario Cristobal and offensive line coach Alex Mirabal.

Left tackle Zion Nelson is a potential first-round pick and guys like Jakai Clark and D.J. Scaife will help round out what should be an improved unit for the Hurricanes.

1. Pitt

The Panthers were a pretty easy choice for the best offensive line in the ACC Coastal. Pitt probably has the best offensive line in the entire conference and every starter on the line is going to return for the defending ACC Champs.

The one area in which Pitt's offensive line must improve is the run blocking. Pitt did not run the ball well and had the 77th-ranked rushing offense. Yet, this is going to be one of the most experienced units in the country and they will have an advantage over most of the defensive lines on their schedule.

