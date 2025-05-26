2025 NCAA Baseball Tournament: Georgia Tech Baseball Selected To Play In The Oxford Regional As The No. 2 Seed
Georgia Tech Baseball is heading to Oxford, Mississippi. The Yellow Jackets were selected to play in the Oxford regional for the NCAA Tournament and will be the No. 2 seed for the regional. Ole Miss is hosting as the No. 10 overall seed and the other two teams in the region are Western Kentucky and Murray State. Georgia Tech has not faced any of these programs this season and is 0-3 against the SEC this season, though all were close games.
Regional play opens up on Friday and Georgia Tech will face the Hilltoppers while the Rebels will face Murray State.
This will be the 36th NCAA Tournament berth for GT and the fifth in the last six years. The Jackets are 79-71 (.527) all-time in the NCAA Tournament and 71-60 (.542) in Regional action. This is the 25th NCAA Tournament appearance in the Danny Hall era with the Jackets posting a 64-55 (.538) postseason record in that span
This season, the Yellow Jackets posted a 13-6 record on the road (.684) – the best road record since 2004 (14-3). This will be the final regional for 2025 ACC Coach of the Year Danny Hall who announced back in March that this would be his final season on The Flats. Coach Hall has led the Yellow Jackets to five Super Regional Appearances (2000, ’02, ’04, ’05, ’06) and three College World Series appearances (1994, 2002 and 2006).
Here is the schedule for the upcoming regional:
Friday:
Game 1: No. 10 Ole Miss vs. Murray State
Game 2: Western Kentucky vs. Georgia Tech
Saturday:
Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2
Game 4: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2
Sunday:
Game 5: Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3
Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5
Monday:
Game 7 (if necessary): Rematch Game 6
An interesting wrinkle on this side of the bracket is that the winner of the Oxford regional is going to face the winner of the Athens regional in the super regionals. Georgia is the No. 7 overall national seed and will be hosting Duke, Oklahoma State, and Binghamton this weekend. If Georgia and Georgia Tech both win their respective regionals, the two rivals would meet in a best-of-three series with a spot in the College World series on the line. Georgia won the only matchup between the two programs this season 5-2 at Truist Park.
First things first though, Georgia Tech has to win a regional, something they have not done since 2006, which was also the last time that the program went to the College World Series. In 2014, Georgia Tech played in Oxford for a regional, which was won by eventual College World Series participant Ole Miss. Can the Yellow Jackets have better fortune this time around? They will have to play better than they did when they lost to Clemson in the ACC Tournament Semifinals, but there were some bright spots there as well.
Freshman Drew Rogers hit his sixth home run of the season in the second inning to make it a 3-0 ballgame, extending his on-base streak to six games in the process. It was his second home run in as many games, marking the second time this season he has hit homers in back-to-back games (three straight vs. Marshall, West Georgia and Western Michigan: Feb. 23-28).
Tech freshmen have accounted for 36 HRs this season – led by 14 from Alex Hernandez – four more than last year’s total (32) which included a freshman record 25 off the bat of Burress.
Sophomore Vahn Lackey leads all Power 4 catchers with 73 hits this season after hitting an RBI single in the first inning. He stands at 38 RBI for the season and has recorded at least one RBI in three of his last four games and four of his last seven.
Sophomore Kyle Lodise recorded his 20th multi-hit game of the season, going 2-for-4.
Sophomore Kent Schmidt extended his hitting streak to a team-high 11 games with a 2-for-4 game, bringing his season batting average back to .400. ·Schmidt now has 22 multi-hit games in just 36 appearances with multiple ABs (61.1 percent of opportunities). The last Tech batter to hit .400 or better with a minimum of 100 ABs was current Tampa Bay Ray Chandler Simpson (.433 in 2022).
Game times for regional play have not been announced yet.