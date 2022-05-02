ACC Baseball Standings Update: 5/2

Where is Georgia Tech in the ACC Baseball Standings after their series win over Miami?

Georgia Tech Baseball got a much-needed series win over Miami after a tough couple of games. While the Yellow Jackets don't have much of a hope of catching Miami in the standings in the Coastal Division, Tech is wanting to make sure it has a good position to make the postseason.

After the weekend of games, Miami remains atop the Coastal division and has the most wins in the ACC. Virginia Tech is not far behind the Hurricanes, with a 14-8 ACC record, and the Hokies just took two of three games from their rivals Virginia this weekend. Virginia is in third place with a 14-10 ACC record and they are followed by Georgia Tech, Pitt, North Carolina, and Duke.

The Atlantic Division is being led by Louisville, who has a 14-7 record in the conference and just swept Clemson over the weekend. Notre Dame is close behind the Cardinals with a 13-8 ACC record and took two of three games from ACC-worst Boston College. NC State, Florida State, and Wake Forest are bunched together as the next teams, while Clemson and Boston College are comfortably at the bottom.

Louisville vs Wake Forest headline the series in the ACC next weekend, while Georgia Tech travels to Clemson for their weekend series.

The Yellow Jackets will be back in action this weekend against the Tigers.

Be sure to follow us on social media for all of the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Tariq Carpenter Selected by Green Bay Packers in NFL Draft

Georgia Tech beats Miami 7-5 to clinch series win over Hurricanes

Georgia Tech Football lands Wyoming Transfer Solomon Byrd

Georgia Tech Softball has offensive struggles and loses game two to Clemson