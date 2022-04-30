Georgia Tech Football Lands Wyoming Transfer Solomon Byrd

Georgia Tech Football is not done adding transfer help. On Friday night, Wyoming defensive line transfer Solomon Byrd announced that he was heading to Atlanta to play for head coach Geoff Collins and compete in the ACC.

This is going to be the 11th transfer overall this offseason for Georgia Tech and the third in recent weeks. Buffalo running Dylan McDuffie and Kansas offensive linemen Corey Robinson Jr have made their way to Tech and this is going to be another guy that is looking to make an instant impact.

Byrd has had a good career and is looking to bring that experience and pass rush ability to Georgia Tech. At 6-4 250 LBS, Byrd is going to line up on the edge and try to pressure opposing quarterbacks on every snap.

During his career with the Cowboys, Byrd totaled 87 tackles, 10 sacks, and two forced fumbles. He will go alongside Memphis transfer Morris Joseph Jr and hope to improve the defensive line, which lost its top two edge rushers to transfer.

It is unclear if Georgia Tech will pursue any more transfers, but they are looking for immediate help, as this is a huge season for head coach Geoff Collins and the program.

