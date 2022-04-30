Georgia Tech Beats Miami 7-5 and Takes Series From ACC's Top Team

It was ALS awareness day today at Georgia Tech and the Yellow Jackets were honoring former pitcher Jim Poole, who was diagnosed with the disease last year. The Yellow Jackets were trying to win the series against third-ranked Miami and replicate last night's pitching performance. John Medich pitched a great game and Marquis Grissom Jr was hoping to have similar success against the Hurricanes.

It was no one other than Kevin Parada who got the scoring started in the bottom of the first inning with a solo home run to give the Yellow Jackets a 1-0 lead. It was Parada's fourth straight game with a home run and his 24th of the season.

Miami would answer back quickly though. The bases were loaded and a hit batter allowed Miami to get their first runner on the board and tie the game. The Hurricanes would keep adding on in the top of the third with a solo home run and RBI single to make it 3-1. Grissom had a tough start to the game and only made it 2.2 innings before being replaced by Logan McGuire.

Colin Hall had an RBI single to cut the lead to one run and make it 3-2, but Miami would strike back. Maxwell Romero would hit his second home run of the day and this time, it was a two-run homer to give Miami a 5-2 lead in the fourth inning.

The Yellow Jackets would have a fortunate and fantastic fourth inning to take the lead, however. After some pitching mistakes by Miami, Georgia Tech would score one run after Tim Borden was hit by a pitch and it was 5-3. Drew Compton would then give the Yellow Jackets the lead with a bases-loaded single that scored all three players and gave Tech a 6-5 lead.

In the bottom of the fifth, Chandler Simpson would have an RBI triple that would extend the lead to 7-5 for the Yellow Jackets. Miami would have some opportunities, but Georgia Tech would hold them scoreless over the final five innings. The relief pitching for Georgia Tech came up huge tonight against Miami and has had two big games in a row.

This was a huge series victory for the Yellow Jackets and they will look to go for the series sweep tomorrow afternoon.

