Georgia Tech Softball has Offensive Struggles and Drops Game Two vs Clemson

After dropping the first game of the series on Friday, Georgia Tech Softball was looking to get back in the win column. Clemson proved to be a tough opponent on the road and the Yellow Jackets were looking to provide better offensive performance. Georgia Tech struggled to hit the ball in Friday's game and that proved to be the difference.

Georgia Tech had a great opportunity in the first inning to add some runs. Clemson had some errors and walks to put the Yellow Jackets in a great position to take the lead. They could not capitalize and did not score any runs in the inning.

The Tigers got the scoring going with an RBI double in the bottom of the inning and then got another with a sacrifice fly. It was 2-0 Clemson after the first inning.

The two teams were unable to put any more runs on the board until the fifth inning when Clemson got a run courtesy of a bases-loaded hit by a pitch and then it was 3-0 and that would be the final run of the game.

Georgia Tech did get a runner on courtesy of a single in the ninth inning, but the Yellow Jackets could not cash that in and lost to the Tigers 3-0.

It was a tough day behind the plate for the Yellow Jackets, only getting one hit. This is one of the better offenses in the ACC, but they have not done well in the two games against Clemson so far in the series. Blake Neleman got the start for the Yellow Jackets today and did strike out eight batters, but did allow all three runs as well and walked three batters.

Clemson and Georgia Tech will play the final game of the series tomorrow at Noon in Clemson, South Carolina.

