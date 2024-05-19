Breaking: ACC Baseball Tournament Pools and Seeds Revealed
Regular season play has ended in ACC play and now the ACC Tournament will await all teams next week. Georgia Tech was able to win the final game in their series against Florida State, even though they ended up losing the series. Right now, it might take a strong ACC Tournament for Danny Hall's team to make the NCAA Tournament, but we will find out.
Georgia Tech baseball earned the ninth seed in the ACC Tournament and will face off against No. 4-seeded Virginia and No. 5-seeded FSU in Charlotte, N.C. at Truist Field.
The Yellow Jackets (31-21, 15-15 ACC) will play at least one game against both the Cavaliers and Seminoles in the tournament in Charlotte, beginning on Tuesday, May 21. The full tournament schedule will be released on Sunday, May 19.
Georgia Tech has faced off against both Virginia and FSU on the road, taking a 2-1 series in dramatic fashion in Charlottesville and dropping 2-of-3 in Tallahassee to end the 2024 regular season.
The ACC Network will carry all 12 pool games nationally on Tuesday through Friday, as well as both semifinal games on Saturday. Sunday’s noon championship game will be televised nationally on ESPN2.
2024 ACC BASEBALL CHAMPIONSHIP SEEDS
Pool A – #1 North Carolina, #8 Wake Forest, #12 Pitt
Pool B – #2 Clemson, #7 Louisville, #11 Miami
Pool C – #3 NC State, #6 Duke, #10 Duke
Pool D – #4 Virginia, #5 Florida State, #9 Georgia Tech
Regular Season Notes (courtesy of Georgia Tech Athletics):
- Georgia Tech finishes the regular season 31-21 and 15-15 in the ACC;
- Georgia Tech finishes the regular season with six ACC series this season, more than any team in the conference other than Clemson (8), Virginia and North Carolina (7);
- Georgia Tech has 14 combined Quad 1 and 2 wins, placing it seventh among ACC Tournament teams;
- Georgia Tech ranks top 25 nationally with 14 Quad 1+2 wins;
- Georgia Tech played four Top-15 RPI (four top-10 KPI) road ACC series, more than any team in the conference.