Updated ACC Baseball Standings: Georgia Tech Holds Narrow Lead Despite Series Loss to UNC

Another weekend of ACC baseball is in the books.

In the highly anticipated series between Georgia Tech and North Carolina, it was the Tar Heels who came out on top, giving the Yellow Jackets their first series loss of the year, but Georgia Tech avoided the sweep today with a win over UNC.

Despite the series loss, Georgia Tech still has a slight lead over North Carolina for the lead in the ACC. It was starting to look like the Yellow Jackets were starting to run away with the conference crown, but North Carolina has made this interesting down the stretch.

Here is how the standings look after today:

1. Georgia Tech (16-5 ACC, 32-7 Overall)

2. North Carolina (15-6, 33-7-1)

3. Boston College (31-12 overall, 14-7 ACC)

4. Florida State (12-6, 28-11)

5. Virginia (28-13, 12-9)

6. Miami (29-11, 10-8)

7. Wake Forest (27-14, 11-10)

8. NC State (26-14, 9-9)

9. Virginia Tech (19-19, 9-12)

10. Pittsburgh (24-14, 7-11)

11. Louisville (212-18, 7-11)

12. Stanford (17-19, 7-11)

13. Duke (22-20, 8-13)

14. Clemson (25-16, 6-12)

15. California (20-18, 6-12)

16, Notre Dame (17-18, 7-14)

Georgia Tech avoids the sweep

After a frustrating first two games, Georgia Tech produced a win over No. 3 North Carolina on Sunday.

Drew Burress produced his 17th multi-hit game of the season, going 2-for-5 with a double and two runs scored. He has scored 51 runs this season, one shy of Vahn Lackey for the most on the team. Burress has scored 201 runs over his career, tied with Danny Payne (2005-07) for the 11th most in Georgia Tech history. He becomes the first Yellow Jacket in the BBCOR era to record 200+ runs over a career.

Kent Schmidt went 2-for-4 with a go-ahead RBI double and a shift-beating bunt. He leads the team with 26 RBI in ACC play and has delivered 35 for the season. Schmidt has now collected extra base hits in three straight games for the first time this season and third time in his GT career.

He finishes the series with a .500 average, going 4-for-8 with two doubles, a home run, three RBI, two runs scored and three walks Junior Jarren Advincula recorded his 24th multi-hit game of the season, going 2-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored.

Jackson Blakely made his sixth consecutive weekend start, pitching 2.2 innings with two earned runs allowed and three strikeouts. He has only allowed runs in only three of his eight appearances this season (37.1 innings) this season. His ERA stands at 2.65, the lowest among all starting pitchers on the roster.

Caden Gaudette made his team-leading 16th appearance of the season and 2nd of the weekend, pitching 2.1 scoreless innings. He entered the game with a two-run lead (4-2) and the bases loaded with two outs before inducing an inning ending groundout to short. Gaudette lowers his ERA to 2.86 in 22.0 innings of work.

The man they call “Rock” pitched a total of 3.1 innings this weekend, allowing only one hit with four strikeouts. He has now pitched as many innings this season as he had in his previous two years combined (22.0) while allowing less than half as many earned runs (7 in 2026, 15 in 2024-25) and exactly half as many hits (12 in 2026, 24 in 2024-25).

Mason Patel got the ball to start the 6th inning, keeping the score at 5-2 for the final four frames and collecting his fourth save of the season. Since recovering from an injury that saw him miss 20 days, Patel has made six appearances out of the bullpen, pitching 13.2 scoreless innings with a victory and four saves.