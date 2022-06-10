Could Georgia Tech be a Landing Spot for NC State Transfer Tommy White?

College baseball is in the midst of its postseason currently, but the sport was shaken up by some surprising news last week when NC State's third baseman Tommy White decided to enter the transfer portal. White was not only one of the best players in the ACC as a freshman but one of the best players in the country. He was a threat to hit a home run every time that he was at bat and he is going to be one of the most sought-after college baseball transfers in recent memory.

White set the NCAA freshman record this season with 27 home runs and was the leader of an NC State team that many felt should have made the NCAA tournament. He was the ACC freshman of the year and one of two freshmen to make the All-ACC team. With 74 RBIs and 85 hits, White is an offensive powerhouse and will make any team he goes to instantly better.

The only speculation about White's future that has been made was by D1Baseball.com's Kendall Rodgers, who said that White might be looking to stay home in his home state of Florida.

If that report is indeed true, White could land with an ACC rival like Miami or Florida State. It could also mean that an SEC school like Florida is on the shortlist.

Even if that is the case, Georgia Tech needs to try its best to land the talented third baseman. The Yellow Jackets are likely going to lose several key pieces to what might have been the best offense in school history and getting White would go a long way in helping them replace some of that production.

Georgia Tech has been one of the most consistent programs in the country and has shown that it can develop talented offensive players. It would be a big plus to this team if they could pull this off.

It is a long shot for sure, but it is definitely an avenue worth exploring if you are Georgia Tech Baseball.

