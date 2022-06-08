Skip to main content

Georgia Tech Adds Latvian Guard Fred Pauls Bagatskis

Fred Pauls Bagatskis becomes the first incoming freshman for Georgia Tech for the 2022-2023 season

Georgia Tech had added two transfers this offseason for the upcoming season, but to date had not signed any incoming freshmen. That changed on Tuesday morning when Latvian guard Freds Pauls Bagatskis committed to play for head coach Josh Pastner and Georgia Tech for the upcoming season. 

Georgia Tech has added two transfers this offseason with Gardner-Webb's Lance Terry and South Alabama's Javon Franklin. Bagatsis is going to bring some youth to Atlanta, as he is only 18 years old and may need some time to grow in his role while playing for the Yellow Jackets. 

Bagatskis last played for Valencia Basket Club SAD in Spain. He is a 6-9 guard who is not afraid to shoot the ball and will be able to stress out a defense with his ability to shoot. He is going to have to grow physically to be able to compete in a league like the ACC, but this is a promising prospect that will make an impact at Georgia Tech at some point while he is in Atlanta. 

Follow us on social media for the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Former Georgia Tech head coach Paull Johnson on 2023 College Football Hall of Fame Ballot

2023 Three-Star offensive tackle Ethan Mackenny commits to Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech offers 2023 athlete Archie Chambers

Anthony Wilkins promoted to associate head coach for Georgia Tech basketball

Fred Pauls Bagatskis, Georgia Tech
Basketball

Georgia Tech Adds Latvian Guard Fred Pauls Bagatskis

By Jackson Caudelljust now
Kevin Parada, Georgia Tech
Baseball

Kevin Parada Named Finalist for Buster Posey Award

By Jackson Caudelljust now
Georgia Tech Football
Football

Georgia Tech Offers 2023 Athlete Archie Chambers

By Jackson CaudellJun 7, 2022
Paul Johnson, Georgia Tech
Football

Former Georgia Tech coach Paul Johnson is on 2023 College Football Hall of Fame Ballot

By Jackson CaudellJun 7, 2022
Anthony Wilkins, Georgia Tech
Basketball

Anthony Wilkins Promoted to Associate Head Coach for Georgia Tech Basketball

By Jackson CaudellJun 7, 2022
Georgia Tech
Football

Georgia Tech Football Gets Second Commitment for its 2023 Recruiting Class

By Jackson CaudellJun 6, 2022
Georgia Tech Baseball
Baseball

Georgia Tech Loses Heartbreaker to Tennessee

By Jackson CaudellJun 5, 2022
Ethan Mackenny
Football

2023 Three-Star Offensive Tackle Ethan Mackenny Commits to Georgia Tech

By Jackson CaudellJun 5, 2022
Georgia Tech Baseball
Baseball

Georgia Tech Eliminates Campbell, Setting up Showdown With #1 Tennessee in Regional Final

By Jackson CaudellJun 5, 2022