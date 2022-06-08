Georgia Tech Adds Latvian Guard Fred Pauls Bagatskis

Georgia Tech had added two transfers this offseason for the upcoming season, but to date had not signed any incoming freshmen. That changed on Tuesday morning when Latvian guard Freds Pauls Bagatskis committed to play for head coach Josh Pastner and Georgia Tech for the upcoming season.

Georgia Tech has added two transfers this offseason with Gardner-Webb's Lance Terry and South Alabama's Javon Franklin. Bagatsis is going to bring some youth to Atlanta, as he is only 18 years old and may need some time to grow in his role while playing for the Yellow Jackets.

Bagatskis last played for Valencia Basket Club SAD in Spain. He is a 6-9 guard who is not afraid to shoot the ball and will be able to stress out a defense with his ability to shoot. He is going to have to grow physically to be able to compete in a league like the ACC, but this is a promising prospect that will make an impact at Georgia Tech at some point while he is in Atlanta.

Follow us on social media for the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Former Georgia Tech head coach Paull Johnson on 2023 College Football Hall of Fame Ballot

2023 Three-Star offensive tackle Ethan Mackenny commits to Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech offers 2023 athlete Archie Chambers

Anthony Wilkins promoted to associate head coach for Georgia Tech basketball