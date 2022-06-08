Skip to main content

Kevin Parada Named Finalist for Buster Posey Award

Georgia Tech's Kevin Parada is a finalist for a top college baseball award

College Baseball season is winding down and the lists for the top awards in the country are getting shorter. One of the lists is for the Buster Posey Award, awarded annually to the top catcher in college baseball and Georgia Tech's own Kevin Parada is one of those finalists. 

Parada has consistently been a force all season long and is among the national leaders in several categories. He set the school record for home runs by hitting 26. He also had 85 RBIs, 174 total bases, 74 runs scored, and 85 hits. He won national player of the week three times this season and is projected to be a top five pick in this year's MLB Draft. 

The other two finalists for the award are Michael Carico from Davidson and Zach Morgan from Fresno State. Both are great players, but this should be an easy decision to name Parada the winner. 

