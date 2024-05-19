Game Times Released For 2024 ACC Baseball Tournament; When Does Georgia Tech Play?
The regular season in the ACC is over and now the conference tournament is set to begin. The pools were announced last night and this morning, the game times were announced for Tuesday and Wednesday.
No. 9-seeded Georgia Tech baseball will play No. 5-seeded Florida State on Tuesday, May 21 at 3 p.m. and No. 4-seeded Virginia on Wednesday, May 22 at 11 a.m. as part of Pool D in the ACC Tournament, the conference announced Sunday.
The Yellow Jackets (31-21, 15-15 ACC) are coming off a three-game series against Florida State, taking one-of-three, and will play the Seminoles for the fourth time in six days. Then on Wednesday, Georgia Tech and Virginia will face off after the Jackets took two-of-three in Charlottesville earlier this season.
Georgia Tech finds itself firmly on the NCAA Tournament bubble ahead of this week's ACC Tournament and they might need a good performance this week to make it into the regionals. It is going to be a big week for Danny Hall's team, but they are going to be in arguably the toughest pool in the ACC Tournament. The Yellow Jackets were able to beat Virginia this season and just played Florida State. If they can have a good showing this week, they might make it through.
Pool A – #1 North Carolina, #8 Wake Forest, #12 Pitt
Pool B – #2 Clemson, #7 Louisville, #11 Miami
Pool C – #3 NC State, #6 Duke, #10 Virginia Tech
Pool D – #4 Virginia, #5 Florida State, #9 Georgia Tech
Regular Season Notes (courtesy of Georgia Tech Athletics):
- Georgia Tech finished the regular season 31-21 and 15-15 in the ACC;
- Georgia Tech finished the regular season with six ACC series this season, more than any team in the conference other than Clemson (8) and North Carolina (7);
- Georgia Tech has 14 combined Quad 1 and 2 wins, placing it seventh among ACC Tournament teams;
- Georgia Tech ranks top 25 nationally with 14 Quad 1+2 wins;
- Georgia Tech played four Top-15 RPI (four top-10 KPI) road ACC series, more than any team in the conference