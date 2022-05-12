Georgia Tech Baseball: 5/12 Postseason Projections

It has been a whirlwind of a week for Georgia Tech Baseball. After getting swept vs Clemson over the weekend, it looked like the Yellow Jackets were heading for another defeat, this time at the hands of Georgia Southern. However, the Yellow Jackets scored seven runs in two innings, and first baseman Andrew Jenkins got the walk-off hit to win the game.

Before the game against Georgia Southern though, two of the most prominent college baseball sites released their postseason projections. Keep in mind, that neither of these projections is factoring in the win against Georgia Southern, who was ranked fifth in RPI heading into the game yesterday.

Let's take a look and see where D1Baseball and BaseballAmerica have the Yellow Jackets heading for the postseason.

D1Baseball

In last week's projection from D1Baseball. they sent Georgia Tech to perhaps the toughest region including top-ranked Tennessee. The projection this week is a little bit different.

In this projection, Georgia Tech would be heading to Hattiesburg, MS, and be the third seed in the region. The region host would be Southern Mississippi, which is currently ranked 14th in D1 Baseball's top 25.

The other two teams in this region are projected to be Fairfield and Florida. The Gators are currently 30-18 and 11-13 in the SEC. Fairfield is 25-18 and 13-4 in their conference.

In my opinion, this could be a winnable region for Georgia Tech. All of these teams are beatable if the Yellow Jacket's pitching is under control. That is a big if though.

BaseballAmerica

BaseballAmerica is projecting the Yellow Jackets to be the third seed in a region that would be hosted by Auburn. The other teams included in that region are Georgia Southern and Florida A&M.

This is again a winnable region. Georgia Tech has shown that they can beat Georgia Southern and Auburn has been inconsistent this year as well.

Be sure to follow us on social media for all of the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Transfer defensive end Solomon Byrd flips his commitment from Georgia Tech to USC

Georgia Tech Softball takes down NC State in ACC Tournament Opener

Georgia Tech Scores seven runs in the final two innings in comeback vs Georgia Southern

ACC Baseball Standings Update: 5/9