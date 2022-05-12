Georgia Tech Softball Takes Down NC State in ACC Tournament Opener

Georgia Tech Softball is moving on to the next round in the ACC Tournament after defeating NC State

It was the opening day of the ACC Tournament and Georgia Tech was set to take on NC State in Pittsburgh on Wednesday afternoon. The Yellow Jackets had swept the Wolfpack in their only meeting earlier this season and wanted to stay undefeated against them.

The last time we saw Georgia Tech, they were struggling to hit the ball on offense in a series against Clemson and that ended with the Tigers sweeping the series. Tech came into this game looking to get off on the right foot in the ACC tournament and move on to tomorrow.

Blake Neleman was the starter for Georgia Tech today and she put together a fantastic performance. Neleman pitched a complete game and only gave up two hits and struck out 13 NC State hitters

Georgia Tech was the first team on the board this afternoon courtesy of a Jin Sileo RBI double that scored Bailee Zeitler and made it a 1-0 game.

NC State would answer though with a two-run homer in the top of the third and got their only lead of the game at 2-1.

Kennedy Cowden got an RBI single to tie the game up in the fourth inning and this game started to have the feel of a great finish.

The go-ahead runs would be scored in the fifth inning thanks to a two-RBI double by Emma Kauf. It gave the Yellow Jackets a 4-2 lead and Neleman would make sure that NC State would not have a chance to get back in the game.

Georgia Tech will take on second-seeded Duke in tomorrow's game at 5:00 p.m on ACC Network. Georgia Tech lost all three games to the Blue Devils this season, but hope that can change for tomorrow.

