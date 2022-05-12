After the series that they had against Clemson, Georgia Tech entered into Wednesday's matchup against Georgia Southern needing a win. Georgia Tech was still projected to make the postseason, but the ground is getting shakier by the day.

John Medich got the start for Georgia Tech and he was in need of a better performance than last weekend. Medich was great against Miami a couple of weeks ago but did not have a good performance against Clemson last week.

The Eagles got on the board in the top of the first inning due to an RBI double to make it an early 1-0 lead. Georgia Tech would go scoreless for the next two innings and then Georgia Southern had a solo home run to make it 2-0.

Georgia Tech would not get on the board until the bottom of the third inning and that is when Andrew Jenkins had an RBI double to get the first run and make it 2-1. Tres Gonzales would get the lead for Tech with a two-RBI single and make it a 3-2 lead.

Georgia Southern would tie the game up immediately with another solo home run and make it 3-3.

Jenkins would continue his great night with a two-run homer in the bottom of the fourth to give the Yellow Jackets a 5-3 lead.

The top of the fifth inning would be a nightmare for the Yellow Jackets. The Eagles would score four runs in the inning to take the lead at 7-5 and it would start to look like they would pull away.

The seventh inning was just as bad, with Georgia Southern scoring five more runs and making it a 12-5 game. It looked as if Georgia Tech was going to lose their last home game of the season in a blowout to their in-state rivals, despite Stephen Reid scoring a run in the seventh to make it 12-6.

The game officially got wild in the bottom of the eighth inning. With the Yellow Jackets down six runs, it was now or never with two innings left. The bases were loaded after a couple of hits and then Gonzales drew a bases-loaded walk to make it 12-7. Colin Hall would then be hit by a pitch and all of a sudden, it was 12-8 and Georgia Tech could tie the game with one swing of the bat.

Andrew Jenkins would strike out and Georgia Tech would have one out remaining. Reid would then come up to bat and hit a grand slam to tie the game in the bottom of the eighth.

After holding the Eagles scoreless in the top of the ninth, Georgia Tech was going to have a chance to win one of the craziest games of the year at the bottom of the inning.

After a single and then a walk by Simpson, Parada came up with a chance to end the game but struck out swinging. Jenkins would then have his opportunity to end the game with a walk-off hit and he would do just that.

It can't be overstated how big this win is. Not only how it was done, but what it means. Georgia Southern was top five in RPI and this could be a deciding win on the tournament hopes for the Yellow Jackets.

Georgia Tech will be back in action next week with a series of non-conference matchups.

Be sure to follow us on social media for all of the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Transfer defensive end Solomon Byrd flips his commitment from Georgia Tech to USC

Georgia Tech Baseball vs Clemson Recap

Georgia Tech Baseball falls out of college baseball rankings after being swept

ACC Baseball Standings Update: 5/9