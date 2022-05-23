Georgia Tech Baseball: ACC Tournament Preview

It is officially conference tournament time in college baseball. This is the last step before we reach the selection show on Monday, May 30th and there are teams still fighting for spots in the NCAA tournament. The conference tournament is the last chance for any team to make a statement for the selection committee.

For Georgia Tech, their most significant statement was made during their current six-game winning streak, in which they beat Georgia Southern, swept Pittsburgh, and won road games against Akron and Kent State. In doing all of that, Georgia Tech rose from 11th place in the ACC, all the way to 7th. That is huge for the Yellow Jacket's chance at making a run in the conference tournament.

Georgia Tech will be in a group with Pitt and Louisville. As already mentioned, Georgia Tech swept the three-game series against the Panthers and outscored them 40-17. The offense was unbelievable in every game, even if it took them a little bit to get going. The pitching was shaky in spots in both game one and game two, but the offense was so electric that it did not matter.

It would be a bit disappointing if Georgia Tech were to lose to Pittsburgh after their weekend against this same team. Georgia Tech has climbed up to 20th in RPI, while Pitt is only 75th. It is important to get off to a good start in the tournament and this is an opponent that Tech just dominated. Georgia Tech and Pittsburgh play on Tuesday at 11:00 A.M.

The next opponent will be Louisville on Thursday. The Cardinals earned the second overall seed in the ACC by winning the Atlantic Division and have been one of the most consistent teams from week to week in the conference.

Georgia Tech and Louisville did not play this season and that is disappointing because it would have been a great series. The Cardinals rank eighth in RPI and have an offense that can rival Georgia Tech. Louisville ranks fifth in the ACC in batting average and that could spell trouble for a Georgia Tech pitching staff that ranks 13th in the ACC. Both offenses rank in the top 25 nationally in home runs and this game has the makings of a shootout on Thursday morning.

It is possible that the winner of the Louisville and Georiga Tech game will advance to the final four in the ACC Tournament. That should be a great game, providing that Georgia Tech takes care of business on Tuesday vs Pitt.

