Georgia Tech Football has two new tight-end transfers for 2022, which one will make the bigger impact?

Earlier this week, we discussed which of the two transfer running backs that Georgia Tech got this offseason would have the bigger impact. Today, we are going to look at which of the two-tight end transfers will have the biggest impact on Georgia Tech this upcoming season.

It has been said plenty this offseason how much new offensive coordinator Chip Long likes to use multiple tight ends in his offense and Georgia Tech has not had many impact players at that position lately.

The coaching staff decided to convert wide receiver Peje' Harris to a tight end and with the addition of EJ Jenkins from South Carolina and Luke Benson from Syracuse, Long clearly wants more athleticism and receiving potential at tight end and it has shown with their new transfer additions.

Neither Benson nor Jenkins has had a chance to show their true potential as the starting tight end, but they are going to have that chance for 2022.

During his career at Syracuse, Benson never had over eight catches in a season but had a knack for showing his big-play potential. During the 2019 season, Benson had eight catches for 176 yards and three touchdowns, and a long catch of 70 yards. He had a 53-yard catch the next season and showed his big playability. Benson has speed for a tight end and will see the field this season plenty.

While Jenkins may not have the speed Benson does, does not mean that he does not have the same kind of big-play ability. He did not get the opportunities at South Carolina that he did at Saint Francis, where Jenkins transferred from. He had nearly 800 yards and a 70-yard catch in 2019.

I think that Jenkins has some untapped potential and that he was not properly used all the time while at South Carolina. You also have to take into consideration that South Carolina did not have the most stable quarterback situation last season.

All of this leads me to believe that Jenkins is going to have the biggest impact. While Georgia Tech is still figuring things out at quarterback, it is an upgrade from what South Carolina had and I think that Jenkins is what the coaching staff is looking for in a tight end.

Expect to see both tight ends plenty, as well as Harris. This position is going to be a huge emphasis while Long is the offensive coordinator and expect to see more tight-end heavy personnel this season.

Follow us on social media for all of the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Georgia Tech loses transfer commit Morris Joseph Jr to Auburn

NCAA Softball Tournament: Georgia Tech vs Wisconsin Preview

Georgia Tech Baseball Postseason Projections Heading Into Final Regular Season Series

Georgia Tech picks up another defensive back transfer with Maryland's Kenny Bennett