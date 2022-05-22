Georgia Tech Loses in Regional to Wisconsin, ending their season

After losing to Florida on Saturday, Georgia Tech needed to defeat Wisconsin to get a rematch with the Gators. Despite having a two-run lead heading into the bottom of the seventh, Georgia Tech was unable to get the win. Chandler Dennis got the start for Georgia Tech and it was a combined effort pitching today.

Wisconsin got on the board first with a solo home run and then they added another in the second inning to make it 2-0. While Wisconsin got some home runs early, they had trouble hitting the ball and it was a good day overall for the Yellow Jackets pitching.

It was not until the fifth inning that Georgia Tech was able to break through and score some runs. Emma Kauf had an RBI double to make it 2-1 and then Tricia Awald got the game tied with and RBI double of her own. Emma Minghini had an RBI single to take the lead 3-2 and then Jin Sileo extended the lead to 4-2.

Minghini kept her great game going by hitting a two-RBI single and got the lead to 6-2. It looked like Georgia Tech was pulling away, but Wisconsin was not going anywhere just yet.

An RBI single and a sac fly put two more runs on the board for the Badgers and cut the lead to 6-4. Georgia Tech had an opportunity to add more runs with the bases loaded in the seventh, but were unable to do so.

Heading to the bottom of the seventh, Blake Neleman was going to try and get the win for Georgia Tech. Wisconsin got two early base runners due to walk and hit by pitch and it was down hill from there. Wisconsin got two runs to tie the game and despite getting the next two outs, Georgia Tech lost on a bases loaded walk.

It was a tough loss, but it should not overshadow the season this team had and all that it accomplished. This was the first regional in a decade for the program and several players had great seasons for the team.

