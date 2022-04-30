Georgia Tech Baseball Beats Third-Ranked Miami 3-1

For the final ACC home series, Georgia Tech welcomed third-ranked Miami to Atlanta for a crucial ACC home series. The Yellow Jackets lost an embarrassing game to Troy on Tuesday and were looking for a quick bounce back. The pitching has heard plenty of criticism in recent weeks and was in need of a strong performance tonight against the Hurricanes.

It was a pitcher's duel in Atlanta and Georgia Tech could not have asked for a better starting performance from John Medich, who was fantastic from the start. Medich pitched six innings, gave up only three hits, and struck out six batters. He did give up four walks, but that was all you could say about the performance tonight.

Neither team scored until the fourth inning when Andrew Jenkins hit a solo home run to give Georgia Tech a 1-0 lead. Miami would tie the game with an RBI single in the top of the fifth.

Kevin Parada then took a lead with a solo home run and make it 2-1. The story of the game early on was that Georgia Tech was scoring just off home runs and Miami could not get hits with runners in scoring position.

Parada continued to add to the lead with an RBI single in the bottom of the eighth inning to make it 3-1. The bullpen, which had been atrocious as of late, stepped up tonight for the Yellow Jackets to get a big victory. The team still needs to be consistent, but this was a great victory tonight for the team and its fanbase.

Georgia Tech has a chance to win the series at home tomorrow afternoon against the Hurricanes.

