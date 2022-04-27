Georgia Tech Football: Ryan Johnson NFL Draft Profile

Georgia Tech has multiple offensive line prospects in this year's NFL draft and one of them is Ryan Johnson. Just like offensive tackle Devin Cochran, who is also in this draft, Johnson is a grad transfer and came to Atlanta after spending time as a Tennessee Volunteer. He solidified himself at right guard and was a consistent presence in the middle for the Yellow Jackets' offense.

While at Tennessee, Johnson started in 19 games and played all around on the interior. He came to Georgia Tech as a grad transfer prior to the 2020 season and came in and made an immediate impact.

At 6-6, 307 LBS, Johnson has imposing size and is at his best when he can get his hands on you quickly in the run game. He has had to fight through injuries and that could hurt his stock.

At the Georgia Tech pro day, Johnson was solid but not spectacular. He posted a 40-yard dash of 5.22, had 33 1/2 inch arms, and had 20 bench press reps. The bench press reps would be the most concerning to me if I was an NFL team, as it should be much higher for an offensive lineman.

I think that Johnson's lack of athleticism and injury history could cause him to go undrafted. He was solid but not spectacular and never made an All-ACC team while in Atlanta. He was well-liked in the locker for his leadership, as evidenced by him being a permanent captain.

It is unlikely that Johnson will get drafted this weekend, but he will likely find his way on a roster as a free agent, with the chance to be there for training camp.

You can catch the 2022 NFL Draft this Thursday starting at 8:00 p.m

