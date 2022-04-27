How Many Georgia Tech Baseball Players are in the new MLB Top 150 Prospects?

The MLB Draft is less than three months away and the college baseball postseason is still upcoming but it is never too early to start thinking about where some of the top prospects will go and more importantly, who are those top prospects?

Georgia Tech has one of the best offenses in college baseball and one of the best lineups in the country, so it is no surprise that they have multiple top MLB prospects. This team ranks second in batting average and runs, third in home runs, sixth in slugging, and tenth in on-base percentage.

MLB.com released its updated top 150 prospects for the 2022 MLB Draft on Monday. How many Georgia Tech players made the list?

No.8- Kevin Parada

The best catcher in the country and the best player at Georgia Tech is rated as the eighth-best prospect in the country. Parada is the fourth-rated player in the college ranks. He has 19 home runs on the season for the Yellow Jackets, which ranks third in the country and has the second most RBIs, with 66.

He is the highest-ranked catcher on the prospect list and Georgia Tech has historically produced great players at the position. Look for Parada to go early in the upcoming draft.

No. 131- Chandler Simpson

Coming in at 131 is the Yellow Jacket's shortstop Chandler Simpson. Simpson could be higher on this if he had not gotten injured earlier in the season, but he has been fantastic since his return and made an already elite lineup better.

Simpson's ability to get on base and his speed are going to be appealing to a lot of MLB teams. Simpson is not known to hit for power and that could drop him a little, but he is a plus defender and does a lot of things well.

132- Tres Gonzales

Coming in right behind Simpson is Tres Gonzales, the Georgia Tech outfielder. Gonzales has had a good season and is a hitting machine. Like Simpson, he is not known for hitting for power but does a great job of getting on base and is a plus defender, even if he does not have a lot of arm strength.

It will be interesting to see where in the outfield Gonzales is going to be used at the next level. If he can improve on some of his weak spots, it is possible that he is put at center field.

Georgia Tech Baseball is back in action this Friday at home against Miami.

