Georgia Tech Football: Kyric McGowan NFL Draft Profile

While Georgia Tech Football did not have one of the most prolific passing offenses in the country, Kyric McGowan was able to make plays at times for the Yellow Jackets and was consistent. The Northwestern transfer had a solid senior season in Atlanta and is hoping that is good enough to earn him consideration to be drafted at the end of the week.

McGowan is not the biggest receiver at 5-11 200 LBS, but he is a precise route runner and quick in space. He spent the first few seasons of his college career playing for Pat Fitzgerald at Northwestern. During his time with the Wildcats, McGowan amassed 66 catches for 773 yards and two touchdowns. He then transferred to Georgia Tech, where he would have a career season/

In 2021, McGowan had 37 catches for 467 yards and seven touchdowns. One thing that was surprising for the receiver in his lone season with Georgia Tech was that they never gave him an opportunity to run the ball in the offense. Northwestern made him an integral part of the offense and that was something that Georgia Tech did not do.

Because of McGowan's versatility and ability to operate in space, he has a chance to make an NFL roster this summer. His pro day was nothing spectacular, running a 4.59 40-yard dash, but he did have 21 bench press reps, which is fantastic for someone of his stature.

While I don't know if McGowan will get drafted, he is a guy that might be scratching the surface of his potential. He did not play in prolific offenses at either Northwestern or Georgia Tech and did not get the ability to showcase his full talents. Look for him to be a priority-free agent that could make the roster this season and surprise some people.

See where McGowan and the other Georgia Tech players will land in this year's draft, which starts Thursday at 8:00 p.m.

