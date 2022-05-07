Georgia Tech Baseball Can't Rally and Loses Game Two vs Clemson 12-9

Georgia Tech Falls Behind Early and Can't Catch up vs Clemson in Game Two

Clemson jumped all over Georgia Tech in game one on Friday night and the Yellow Jackets could not catch up. Tech was hoping to avoid a repeat of the same thing. With Marquis Grissom Jr on the mound, Georgia Tech was hoping to shut down the Tigers offense on Saturday afternoon.

Once again, Georgia Tech got behind early and made the game more difficult on themselves right from the start. Clemson started off with a two-RBI double to take an early 2-0 lead and then followed it up with an RBI single to make it 3-0. The Tigers were not done in the first inning, however. A sacrifice bunt and an RBI double pushed the lead to 5-0 in the first inning alone.

Georgia Tech was able to answer immediately in the top of the second with a Tim Borden home run, but it was only one run and it remained 5-1.

Clemson would add a run in the bottom of the fourth due to a wild pitch and extended the lead to 6-1. Clemson's Caden Grice had himself quite the day and in the fifth inning, hit a two-run home run to make it a 8-1 game.

Things would only get worse for the Yellow Jackets from there. In the bottom of the sixth, an RBI single made it 9-1 and then Grice hit ANOTHER home run and this time it was a three-run homer to make it 12-1. It was truly an embarrassing performance, giving up 12 runs to one of the worst offenses in the ACC.

Georgia Tech would start to put some runs on the board with an Andrew Jenkins two run home run in the seventh inning to make it 12-3. In the eigth inning, Stephen Reid hit an RBI double to make it 12-4 and then Jake DeLeo also had an RBI double to make it 12-5. Chandler Simpson would add to the Yellow Jackets total with an RBI single and got the lead to 12-6 heading into the final inning.

A Borden solo home run made it 12-7 and then a two-run home run by Colin Hall got the deficit to 12-9. It looked like the Yellow Jackets might have the rally of their lives in the final inning.

After a series of singles, Georgia Tech had runners on the corners and Kevin Parada had a chance to tie the game in the ninth. However, he would ground out and the game would end.

The offense took to long to get going and it is imperative for this team to get off to a better start than they have in the past two games.

Georgia Tech will look to avoid the sweep tomorrow at 1:00 p.m in Clemson

