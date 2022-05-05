Georgia Tech Extends Contracts of Baseball Staff Through 2025

With the season winding down, Georgia Tech Baseball is hoping to start a run in the postseason and take advantage of the talent on the current team. The staff responsible for getting that talent to Atlanta is going to be around for a little while longer. Georgia Tech announced on Wednesday that they are extending the contracts of Danny Hall and the rest of the baseball coaching staff through 2025.

Along with the contract extensions for Hall and the staff, hitting coach James Ramsey has been promoted to associate head coach.

Some may consider the Yellow Jackets' record to be disappointing this season, considering the amount of talent on the team, but they are still a threat to make a deep run. Georgia Tech is back in the top 25 and ranks 17th in RPI, which is the most important thing.

Georgia Tech has one of if not the top offense in the country and Ramsey should be given some credit for that. Georgia Tech has improved on offense and making him the associate head coach is well deserved. He will also continue to serve as the team's recruiting coordinator.

Hall is currently in his 29th season at Georgia Tech and his list of accomplishments as head coach of the Yellow Jackets is impressive. He is going to continue to get a chance to add to them in the coming years with the new contract extension.

Georgia Tech Baseball is back in action on Friday, as the Yellow Jackets travel to Clemson to take on the Tigers.

