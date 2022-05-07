With Georgia Tech Football still on the search for their first commitment in the 2023 recruiting class, the coaching and scouting staff has been on the lookout and looking around the country for talented prospects. One thing you can say about the current state of the recruiting at Georgia Tech is that the staff is turning over every rock in the country while trying to find the right student-athletes to fit into Georgia Tech.

Let's look at the newly offered players on the offensive side of the ball.

DJ Chester- Offensive Lineman- Eagles Landing Christian Academy, GA

It is not uncommon for offensive linemen in a talent-rich state like Georgia to go overlooked at times and that seems to be the case with DJ Chester. Chester is 6-5, 295 LBS, and a powerful force up front. The Yellow Jackets recently offered and will be looking to make headway in this recruitment. d

Chester has other offers from schools like Auburn, Florida State, Michigan, LSU Louisville, Miami, and USC. He is a talented lineman that would be a great get for the home state Yellow Jackets.

Timothy Lawrence- Tight End- Fleming Island, FL

Georgia Tech is going to be looking for new tight ends in this cycle and I don't think it is out of the question that they bring two or more. One of the ones that were recently offered was Timothy Lawrence of Fleming Island High School in Florida.

The Yellow Jackets are currently Lawrence's only power five offer, but he does hold offers from Georgia Southern and FAU. Lawrence can also play defensive end or offensive line, but I would expect him to play tight end for Tech.

Benjamin Hall- Running Back- North Cobb, GA

One of the most underrated running backs in the state of Georgia is North Cobb's, Benjamin Hall. Hall is a Michigan commit, but he has not gotten the attention that he should warrant. Georgia Tech recently offered and will hope to build a relationship with the in-state product.

Hall is a 5-10 225 LBS runner with power and it shows when you watch him on film. Other offers for Hall include Boston College, Cincinnati, Georgia Southern, South Carolina, Utah, Virginia, and Wake Forest, among others. While he might be a Michigan commit, he should still be at the top of the recruiting board for the Yellow Jackets.

Gabriel Fortson- Offensive Line- North Cobb Christian School, GA

One in-state player that seems to be picking up steam is Gabriel Fortson. It has been a busy month of May for the talented offensive lineman and he has picked up a few power-five offers along the way.

Duke, Ole Miss, and Mississippi State are some of the other teams showing interest in Fortson and that list is sure to grow. Keep an eye out to see if Fortson takes a visit to the Flats.

Malachi Riley- Wide Receiver- Centennial High School, CA

One of the highest-rated recruits that Georgia Tech is after in the 2023 Recruiting Class is Malachi Riley. Georgia Tech recently offered the receiver out of California and the coaching staff is hoping to make in-roads with him soon.

Being a highly-rated recruit means that there is going to be plenty of other competition for Georgia Tech. Most of the big-time west coast schools like USC, Oregon, Washington, UCLA, and BYU are in pursuit of the 6-2 180 LBS wideout.

Chris Johnson Jr- Running Back- Dillard High School, FL

One of the more under-the-radar running backs in a talent-rich state like Florida, Christopher Johnson Jr was offered by Georgia Tech this week.

Other offers for Johnson include Georgia, Rutgers, Coastal Carolina, Louisville, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Pitt. That is a lot of competition for the Fort Lauderdale product and this will be an interesting recruitment.

