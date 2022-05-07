Georgia Tech Football has been sending out several offers to talented Defensive players this week

It has been a busy start to the month of May for Georgia Tech. The coaches have been out on the road evaluating and offering new prospects for the 2023 recruiting class and hoping to land their first commitment of this recruiting cycle.

There were a handful of new offers handed out to defensive players. Let's take a look at them below.

Jaylen Moson- Defensive Back- Kennesaw Mountain High School, GA

Georgia Tech gave an offer to a local defensive back from Kennesaw Mountain that is just starting to get known for the 2023 recruiting class. Jaylen Moson is not the biggest DB at 5-11 160 LBS, but he has room to add to his frame and become a good defensive back.

Arkansas State, FAU, and Army are other schools to watch in this recruitment.

Kerrington Lee- Edge- Dwyer High School, FL

An impressive athlete at 6-3 230 LBS, Kerrington Lee already has an impressive frame and athleticism for a pass rusher. While he is already committed to Wake Forest, the Yellow Jackets would be wise to try and add Lee to their 2023 recruiting class.

Lee has other offers from Boston College, Duke, Virginia Tech, Pitt, Utah, and Kentucky, among others. Lee should be high on the Georgia Tech recruiting board.

DeeJay Holmes- Edge- Pahokee High School, FL

Another talented edge player that hails from the state of Florida, DeeJay Holmes is a 6-3 230 LBS edge prospect that received an offer from Georgia Tech this week.

Holmes holds offers from Pitt, UCF, Wake Forest, Penn State, Louisville, and Kentucky. He did take a recent visit to Pitt and they could be the leaders in this recruitment.

DJ Barnes- Defensive Back- Tallahassee, FL

The third recruit offered this week that hails from the sunshine state, DJ Barnes is a 5-10 160 LBS DB that has picked up some ACC offers recently. Georgia Tech was one of them and in-state school Miami was the other.

Barnes is likely to be recruited heavily in the coming months from schools in his home state. Miami, FAU, Florida State, and UCF could all be schools to watch.

Be sure to follow us on social media for all of the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Auburn Transfer Eric Reed Jr commits to Georgia Tech Football

Georgia Tech extends contracts of baseball staff through 2025

An updated list of mini-camp invites for former Georgia Tech Players

Georgia Tech Adds in-state quarterback as a preferred walk-on for 2022