After getting back in the college baseball rankings last week, Georgia Tech Baseball is now out of the rankings. A disastrous three-game sweep at the hands of Clemson capped the worst weekend of the season for Georgia Tech and that resulted in the Yellow Jackets being booted from every major poll.

In the D1Baseball rankings, Tennessee remained in the top spot, as they have for much of the season. Virginia Tech, Louisville, and Miami were the ACC teams in the top 10, and Virginia, Notre Dame, and Florida State were the other ACC teams in the poll. Georgia Tech was the only team that dropped out.

In the BaseballAmerica rankings, it was not Tennessee that was in the top spot. Oregon State was ranked number one and the Volunteers came in at number two. Virginia Tech, Miami, Louisville, and Notre Dame were the ACC teams in the top ten. Virginia and Florida State were the other ACC teams in the rankings.

In the USA Today Coaches Poll, Tennessee was the top team and Oregon State was 2nd. Miami was the highest-ranked ACC team and they were followed by Virginia Tech, Louisville, Virginia, Notre Dame, and Florida State the other teams in the poll.

The ranking that should bother Georgia Tech fans the most is the RPI ranking for the Yellow Jackets. Georgia Tech is now 29th in RPI and that could drop even further and put their postseason chances in jeopardy.

Up next for Georgia Tech is a rematch with Georgia Southern. The Eagles won the first game earlier this year and are going to be a tough opponent for Tech. A win here would help the Yellow Jackets' postseason chances.

