Georgia Tech Baseball Lands One of The Top Pitchers In The Transfer Portal
Georgia Tech Baseball made a big addition today with the commitment of former Citadel pitcher Sam Swygert, who was ranked as the No. 41 player in the transfer portal and one of the top pitchers in the portal.
Georgia Tech has been struggling on the mound for some time and was dead last in the ACC in ERA. They also lost one of their top starters, Aeden Finateri to the portal earlier this week.
The 6'1 210 LBS pitcher went 4-4 last season with a 5.75 ERA in 18 appearances and 12 starts. He struck out 58 batters, walked 33, and gave up a batting average of .264. Georgia Tech needs to be better on the mound next season if they hope to make a postseason run.
Here is more info on Swygert courtesy of citadelsports.com:
2023:Appeared in 17 games, making 12 starts…went 5-4 with a 4.54 ERA…struck out 59 over 67.1 innings…allowed a run on three hits and five strikeouts over 3.0 innings to earn the win in debut against Delaware State…made first start at Winthrop, allowing two runs over 4.0 innings in a no decision…struck out four in 2.0 perfect innings at South Carolina…tossed 4.1 shutout innings of relief to earn the victory in the first game of the doubleheader against Holy Cross…moved into the weekend rotation the following week against Kansas…allowed one run, striking out six, over 5.0 innings to pick up the win against UNCG in the series opener…tossed first career game against ETSU, giving up just one run on three hits…went 5.0 innings at Western Carolina to pick up fifth victory of the season.
BEFORE THE CITADEL: Played redshirt freshman season at the College of Central Florida…made 19 appearances in the helping the Patriots to the NJCAA World Series…finished 2-1 with a 1.59 ERA and two saves…struck out 32 over 34.0 innings…tossed 6.0 shutout innings, striking out seven, to earn the victory over Miami Dade College to advance to World Series…red-shirted freshman year at South Carolina.
HIGH SCHOOL: played at South Aiken High School…helped the Thoroughbreds to the state semifinals in 2018…Perfect Game Preseason All-Atlantic Region First Team selection as a senior…also named to Impact Baseball Preseason All-South Carolina team…rated as the No. 7 right-handed pitcher, and No. 13 overall, in the state by Perfect Game