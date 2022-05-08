Georgia Tech Baseball loses 14-2 and is Swept in Series finale by Clemson

Georgia Tech Baseball could not overcome a slow start and poor offensive performance in the series finale against Clemson

After a dreadful first two games against Clemson in the weekend series, Sunday presented Georgia Tech Baseball with an opportunity to salvage something in the series. After a game two full of unearned runs and fielding errors, the team was looking to bounce back in a big way. Unfortunately what happened was that Georgia Tech would play their worst game of the weekend and lose 14-2 in a game that was never competitive.

Clemson has gotten off to a fast start and jumped on Georgia Tech in the early innings in every game this series and the Yellow Jackets needed to have a better start to this game. The first inning gave Clemson an early lead due to a bases-loaded walk, but it was only 1-0, which can easily be overcome.

The second inning is when things started to go bad for Georgia Tech. A solo home run by the Tigers got the lead to 2-0 and then a three-run blast got the lead to 5-0 and it was starting to look like the other games of the weekend.

The afternoon would turn into a home run derby for Clemson. They continued it in the fourth inning with a two-run home run to make it 7-0 and another solo home run to make it 8-0. A solo home run in the fifth made it 9-0.

Georgia Tech would finally get on the board courtesy of a Drew Compton RBI single that made it 8-1.

Clemson would pick back up with scoring in the seventh inning with a pair of RBIs that made it 10-1.

Clemson would put up 14 runs in the game on 15 hits. The fielding was better for Georgia Tech, but the pitching was a disaster.

After playing a great series against Miami, this is a massive disappointment for Georgia Tech. This type of performance in a series could endanger the team's postseason hopes if they don't end the season well.

Georgia Tech is back in action at home on Wednesday against Georgia Southern. It will be a rematch of an earlier game this season, in which the Eagles won. Georgia Southern has a high RPI ranking and this will be a great chance for Georgia Tech to bounce back.

