Is Georgia Tech still projected to make the postseason heading into the last week of the season?

It is a big weekend for Georgia Tech Baseball. While most still think that the Yellow Jackets are deserving of a spot in the postseason, they are close to the bubble and need to have a good weekend series against Pitt and a good showing in the ACC Tournament to prove that they do belong.

The good news for Georgia Tech is that they still have a decently high RPI, have the number one strength of schedule, and have 14 wins against RPI top 25 teams.

D1 Baseball and BaseballAmerica both have new postseason projections out for the Yellow Jackets. Let's see where they have Georgia Tech heading for their regional.

D1Baseball:

D1Baseball has Georgia Tech as among the final four teams in the field of 64. That is not the most comfortable position to be in if you are Georgia Tech, but they still have time to improve their situation.

This regional is a little different than the ones that Georgia Tech has been projected to be in. D1Baseball has the Yellow Jackets heading to Stillwater to be in Oklahoma State's region. The Cowboys are 34-17 and 13-8 currently in the Big 12. Oklahoma State is also currently 14th in RPI.

The other teams in the region include Texas State and Army. Texas State has an impressive record of 41-11 and 23-4 in the conference. They are 31st in RPI and appear to be a team that will be a tough out if they had to be faced.

Army is 29-21 and 18-7 in the conference. They have an RPI ranking of 146 currently.

BaseballAmerica:

BaseballAmerica's projection has Georgia Tech heading to a familiar regional. The Yellow Jackets have been projected by both sites at different points in time to be heading to Auburn to be in a region with the Tigers and that is where they are here.

The Tigers are 36-16 and 15-11 in the SEC. They would be a tough regional host and a good opponent for anyone to play. They have an RPI ranking of four.

The other teams in the projected region are Oregon and Davidson. The Ducks are 32-21 overall and 15-12 in the PAC-12. They are slightly ahead of Georgia Tech in RPI with a ranking of 25.

Davidson is 40-10 and 18-3 in their conference. They are 61st in RPI.

This weekend against Pitt has the potential to move the Yellow Jackets up higher in the projections or push them closer to the bubble and possibly even out of the tournament. It is going to be a pivotal series.

Follow us on social media for all of the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Georgia Tech Baseball vs Pitt Preview

How does the addition of Taisun Phommachahn impact Georgia Tech?

Will new tight end EJ Jenkins start right away for Georgia Tech?

Georgia Tech's offense leads way in the victory over Kent State