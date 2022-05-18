Can New Tight End EJ Jenkins Start Right Away for Georgia Tech?

Georgia Tech Football made some news on Monday night with the addition of some new transfers, one of them being South Carolina transfer EJ Jenkins.

One of the themes that one can obviously see when looking at the guys that Georgia Tech is adding through the transfer portal is that they are light on experience, but have talent that the Yellow Jackets coaching staff is hoping to unlock. Most of the transfers that Tech has added have not played many snaps, but the coaching staff has to hope they can show their talent and it can be something for this program to build on for the future, while also trying to win right away.

Jenkins is an imposing player at 6-7 243 LBS and figures to be a big-time threat at the tight end position. Jenkins was not used very much at South Carolina, but expect that to change at Georgia Tech. It does appear that offensive coordinator Chip Long is going to want more athletic, pass-catching tight end types in his offense, and adding Jenkins alongside former wide receiver Peje' Harris supports that.

I think that Jenkins is likely to be a starter, even if he is not the number one tight end. Long is going to want to utilize multiple tight ends and every tight end on the Georgia Tech roster has different skill sets. Harris and Jenkins are more receivers and Luke Benson and Dylan Leonard are going to be used more for blocking in the run game.

Of all of the transfers that are committed, I think that Jenkins is one of the most likely guys to make an impact. His athleticism is going to keep him on the field and he should be a favorite target for whoever the quarterback is.

Long will utilize Jenkins all over the formation and try to find a favorable matchup for the tight end. There is no other tight end on the roster that I think has that capability and that is why I think that Jenkins is going to have an impact right away for Georgia Tech.

