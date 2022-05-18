Georgia Tech Offense Leads the way in win over Kent State

After run-ruling Akron on Monday night, Georgia Tech Baseball took a short trip to take on Kent State on Tuesday night. The Yellow Jackets were clicking on all cylinders last night, only giving up three hits and hitting four home runs. Chance Huff was going to get the start on the mound tonight and hope to keep the momentum going from last night.

It did not take the Yellow Jackets long to get on the board. First baseman Andrew Jenkins has been hitting the ball well lately and had another home run to start the game off and give Georgia Tech a 2-0 lead.

Another Yellow Jacket that had a fantastic night last night was Stephen Reid and he carried that over into tonight. At the top of the third, Reid hit a three-run home run to give the Yellow Jackets a 6-0 lead and it was certainly looking like it was going to be a possible run-rule game again. It was Reid's third home run in two days.

Kent State did put up a fight though and did not get shut out. The Golden Flashes hit a two-run home run to make it 6-2, but it would not be long before Georgia Tech added to the lead.

A fielding error by Kent State allowed Georgia Tech to score two runs in the fourth inning to make it an 8-2 game.

Jenkins did not get another home run, but he did have a sacrifice fly to make the game 9-2 in the sixth inning.

Kent State would add more runs with a two-run home run to make it 9-5, but the game was never as close as the final score indicated. The Yellow Jackets have a big series against Pitt starting on Thursday and it could have implications on where Georgia Tech will be seeded for the ACC Tournament.

Overall, it was a nice game for the offense and a good game for the bullpen. Huff was not terrible as the starter, but the bullpen was better and had one of their better games, despite giving up the home run in the ninth.

Game one between Georgia Tech and Pitt will be Thursday at 6:00 p.m

