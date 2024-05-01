Georgia Tech Baseball Projected As a No. 3 Seed in the Latest Field of 64 Projections From D1 Baseball
Georgia Tech Baseball has been one of the hottest teams in the country over the past month, winning four straight series in the ACC and securing a nice win over Kennesaw State as well. They have raised their NCAA Tournament profile nicely and in the latest field of 64 projections from D1 Baseball, the Yellow Jackets land as a No. 3 seed. They will to Columbia, SC to play in a region hosted by South Carolina and it also includes Coastal Carolina and USC Upstate.
This would be a tough region for Georgia Tech, but it is one where they could do some damage. In the current RPI rankings, South Carolina is 11th, Coastal Carolina is 23rd, and USC Upstate is 88th. Georgia Tech is currently 58th after their series win vs Miami.
The Yellow Jackets are going to have a chance to finish the season strong and improve their NCAA profile with their last three series. Georgia Tech heads to Clemson this weekend for a series against the Tigers and Clemson is currently ranked 4th in RPI. They have been the best team in the ACC this season and it is going to be quite a challenge for Danny Hall's team.
After Clemson, Georgia Tech will host Duke and then their last ACC series will be against Florida State. Both teams are in the top 25 of RPI and the Seminoles are No. 5. It is going to be a huge opporutunity to land some quality wins and improve their standing in the ACC Tournament field. They are on the bubble right now, but they can move themselves into better position over these final few weeks and in the ACC Tournament. The Yellow Jackets have been one of the hottest teams in the conference, but have some big challenges remaining.