Georgia Tech Offers 2026 Five-Star Quarterback Dia Bell
One of the top quarterbacks and top overall players in the 2026 recruiting class picked up an offer from Georgia Tech last night.
Dia Bell, a 6'2 195 LBS quarterback who plays at American Heritage High School in Florida, got an offer from the Yellow Jackets coaching staff last night. According to the 247sports Composite, Bell is a five-star prospect, rated as the No. 14 player in the country, the No. 3 quarterback in the country and the No. 1 player in the state of Florida.
Bell also holds offers from Arizona, Auburn, Colorado, Florida, Houston, Indiana, Louisville, Miami, Mississippi State, North Carolina, Nebraska, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, Pitt, Tennessee, Texas, and Washington, among others. He is going to be one of the most sought-after players in the class of 2026, but that is still a ways away.
Georgia Tech is looking to build its 2025 recruiting class and give head coach Brent Key a couple of strong classes to start his tenure. It is still very, very early in the 2025 process, something that is going to change this summer. The next few months leading up to the start of the season are going to be crucial for building out recruiting classes. It is a process that never truly stops though.
Here is some interesting stats and notes on Bell, courtesy of 147Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins:
"Also plays basketball. As a freshman, averaged 20.7 ppg, 5.0 apg, 4.6 rpg and 2.0 on the hardwood per MaxPreps.----
2022: Completed 13 of 21 pass attempts for 317 yards with 4 TD and 2 INT in 9 games. Also totaled 30 yards and a score on the ground. Served as the No. 2 quarterback behind ULM signee Blake Murph at American Heritage, which went 13-2 and made Florida’s 2M title game.
2021: Appeared in 4 games as an 8th grader. Scored a pair of rushing touchdowns while attempting 12 passes."