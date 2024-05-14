BREAKING: Georgia Tech vs Florida State Week Zero Game Time Officially Announced
We finally have a game time set for the big week zero matchup between Georgia Tech and Florida State.
The two teams will meet in Dublin, Ireland on August 24th and the game will be televised on ESPN at Noon ET (5:00 p.m. Dublin time).
ESPN's College Gameday is going to be on scene for the big game as well.
The selection of Georgia Tech-Florida State for the first College Gameday of the 2024 season marks the first time that the show will originate from a Tech game since the Yellow Jackets’ 2019 opener at Clemson and the seventh time overall that the Jackets are featured on the program. It will also mark the first time that Gameday has ever originated from outside of the United States.
“We couldn’t be more excited that College Gameday will make its first-ever international trip for our 2024 season opener in Ireland,” Georgia Tech director of athletics J Batt said. “The presence of College Gameday is a great opportunity to showcase the Institute, our football program and the direction of the Yellow Jackets under Brent Key. It’s just another great reason to make your plans today to join us in Dublin in August as we kick off the 2024 season against a great ACC opponent in Florida State.”
That is going to be a huge test for Georgia Tech next fall. The Yellow Jackets might be up for the challenge though thanks to their offense. Quarterback Haynes King, running back Jamal Haynes, and wide receiver Eric Singleton Jr will headline what should be an electric Georgia Tech offense.
Florida State was close to making the college football playoff this season and though they will be losing some key pieces from this year's team, Mike Norvell has done a great job of recruiting and in the portal and will have another ACC contender next year.
Georgia Tech defeated Boston College in Ireland back in 2016 by a score of 17-14.
FSU and GT last met during the 2022 season in Tallahassee with the Seminoles coming away with a 41-16 win.