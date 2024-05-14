Georgia Tech Baseball Included In On3 Sports Latest Field of 64 Projections
After being on the outside looking in in last week's Field of 64 Projections by On3Sports Jonathan Wagner, Georgia Tech is back in the field after winning a series vs No. 9 Duke.
It was a much-needed series win vs the Blue Devils. After losing last week's series vs Clemson and then a midweek game to Auburn, the Yellow Jackets needed to get a series victory vs Duke. The top seed in their projected region was Mississippi State and the other teams in the region included Dallas Baptist. Right now, Mississippi State sits at No. 16 in RPI, Dallas Baptist at No. 21, and Lamar at No. 63. The Yellow Jackets are currently at 49th.
Of all the regions that Georgia Tech could be in, this is one that is winnable. Mississippi State and Dallas Baptist are really good teams, but Georgia Tech could beat them. It has been some time since the Yellow Jackets have been able to make it out of a regional, but this would be a solid opportunity for them if this were to be the scenario they find themselves in.
Georgia Tech had their game vs Mercer canceled today, but that is not the worst thing in the world. Mercer is a low RPI team and beating them would not have done the Yellow Jackets a big service. A loss could have been damaging though.
The final weekend of the regular season is here and Georgia Tech is going to have another chance to boost their resume against No. 10 Florida State. With a series win here, the Yellow Jackets might have a firm grip on a spot in the NCAA Tournament. Florida State is going to be a really tough opponent however and the series is going to be on the road. It is a really big weekend for Danny Hall's team.