Georgia Tech Baseball: Updated Postseason Projections for the Yellow Jackets

Fresh off of a midweek loss to Duke and a series against Miami on the horizon, Georgia Tech Baseball is still safely in the college baseball postseason field, but in need of some wins. Hosting a regional might be out of reach, but this team is talented and can get on a run.

The two most prominent websites for college baseball projections are D1baseball and baseballamerica.com and they put out their new projections for the week. Let's see where the Yellow Jackets are projected to head this postseason.

D1Baseball.com

D1Baseball has the Yellow Jackets has Georgia Tech Baseball heading to a regional in Auburn, with the Tigers being the regional host. Georgia Tech would be playing a familiar foe in Kennesaw State, whom the Yellow Jackets did face earlier in the season.

Auburn would be facing Army in this projected field. The Black Knights are 20-19 overall and 13-5 in their conference and Auburn is 30-12 and 11-7 in the SEC, which has been one of the top conferences in baseball this season.

This is a region in which the Yellow Jackets can win, but it would not be easy. Kennesaw State did beat the Yellow Jackets and with the inconsistency of Georgia Tech's pitching, they could do it again.

BaseballAmerica.com

BaseballAmerica.com does not have the Yellow Jackets heading to Auburn, but Hattiesburg, Mississippi. In this projected region, Southern Mississippi is the regional host, and the other teams in this region include Tulane and McNeese State.

Southern Miss is an impressive 33-8 on the season and 16-2 in the conference. They have been one of the hottest teams in the country and are on track to host a regional. Tulane is 26-15-1 and 8-4 in the conference. Tulane and Southern Miss have both played each other this season. with the Golden Eagles winning both matchups. McNeese State is 23-16 and 9-6 in their conference.

Things are subject to change with still a month to go in the season. Georgia Tech could improve its standing in the postseason or it could worsen.

