Georgia Tech Softball has been one of the best teams in recent weeks and finds itself on another winning streak. This week for the final ACC series of the season for the Yellow Jackets, they will travel to Clemson for a three-game series against the Tigers.

When you look at the ACC Softball standings, these two teams are neck and neck and each has an 11-10 record in ACC play. Georgia Tech has a 35-12 record overall, while Clemson is 34-14. This will be the first meeting between the two teams this season.

Georgia Tech has not played since Sunday when they won their final game in a three-game sweep of Charlotte. It was hard to find anything wrong with how the Yellow Jackets played and Jin Sileo was recognized as an ACC co-player of the week for how well she played.

The offense has been fantastic as of late, with Tricia Awald, Emma Kauf, and others hitting the ball well and scoring runs for the offense. The pitching has been equally as good and has given this team a chance to win most of the games they have played.

Clemson has had a rough stretch of play recently and is coming off of a weekend series against Florida State, in which they were swept. This is going to be a matchup of teams that have been playing well over the long run in the past month or so and with the ACC Tournament coming up soon, it is going to be a pivotal series for both teams.

Game 1:

Date: Friday, April 29th

Time: 6:00 p.m

TV: ACC Network Extra

Game Two:

Date: Saturday, April 30th

Time: 1:00 p.m

TV: Bally Sports South

Game Three:

Date: Sunday, May 1st

Time: 12:00 p.m

TV: Bally Sports South

Be sure to follow us on social media for all of the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Tre Swilling NFL Draft Profile

How many Georgia Tech Players are in the MLB's top 150 prospects?

Ryan Johnson NFL Draft Profile

Kyric McGowan NFL Draft Profile